Durban - Police averted what could have been a disaster when service delivery protests reared its ugly head again on the notorious N2 stretch near Chesterville on Friday. An informal settlement alongside the N2 southbound lane in Cato Manor has been increasing in size. Piles of domestic refuse from the settlement is also stacked along the freeway with the hope that it would be collected. Durban Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said several shacks built illegally were demolished by the land invasion unit during the week which caused the unrest. Sewpersad said the protestors closed the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2 with debris, bricks, tyres and litter at 4 am. A truck transporting fuel was heading north on the N2.

Sewpersad said the driver of the truck saw the people running on the road pelting cars with stones and blocking off the road.

"He might have panicked and with the knowledge of what he was carrying he allegedly attempted to make a U-turn on the freeway when the protestors caught up to the truck and pulled him out. He is alleged to have fled the scene. It is alleged that some of the protestors tried to set alight the truck," he said.

Protestors on the N2 near Chesterville try to set alight truck carrying fuel. Picture supplied





The Durban Metro Police dog unit were on the scene waiting for the Public Order Police units to arrive.

"The officers saw what was happening and chased the protestors. They then extinguished the fire averting a disaster. Their bravery must be commended.

The officers located the driver. The keys to the truck was missing. The police contacted the company who arrived with a spare set of keys,"Sewpersad said.

