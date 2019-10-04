Durban - Police averted what could have been a disaster when service delivery protests reared its ugly head again on the notorious N2 stretch near Chesterville on Friday.
An informal settlement alongside the N2 southbound lane in Cato Manor has been increasing in size. Piles of domestic refuse from the settlement is also stacked along the freeway with the hope that it would be collected.
Durban Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said several shacks built illegally were demolished by the land invasion unit during the week which caused the unrest.
Sewpersad said the protestors closed the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2 with debris, bricks, tyres and litter at 4 am.
A truck transporting fuel was heading north on the N2.