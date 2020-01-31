Province needs R1bn for pupil transport









THE Transport and Education departments have finalised the draft policy to provide transport to needy pupils in the province, but the provincial government needs about R1 billion to provide an effective service.. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - THE Transport and Education departments have finalised the draft policy to provide transport to needy pupils in the province, but the provincial government needs about R1 billion to provide an effective service. This was announced by Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli on Thursday when he addressed the legislature’s transport portfolio committee in uMzumbe. The policy will stipulate norms and standards in providing the service and address areas where pupils still travel long distances to school. Ntuli said at present 59908 pupils at more than 330 schools in the province were subsidised and provided with transport services for free daily. This decreased absenteeism and contributed to increased pass rates, he said. “The provincial government of KZN requires about R1bn to provide effective learner transport services, which is not available. However, there is an additional allocation of R130million made to the department of transport from Treasury to improve the provision of learner transport services,” Ntuli said.

“Working with the department of education, interventions have been made to prioritise some schools around the most affected districts such as uMzinyathi and uMgungundlovu.”

However, the DA was not impressed with the MEC’s draft policy.

Its spokesperson on Transport, Sharon Hoosen, said they were concerned by Ntuli’s failure to present a comprehensive draft policy for the province, which was in line with an October 2019 Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that the education department release a draft policy for public comment by January 30.

Hoosen said the MEC only released a “watered-down, insubstantial” document.

“The DA regards the document as thin on detail and as an indication that the department of transport has neither the capacity nor the expertise to get to grips with this critical programme,” Hoosen said.

Hoosen said the department’s failure to formulate a proper policy resulted in there being poor monitoring and reporting on the transport schemes in the province.

She said she had compiled her own draft policy for the province.

Daily News