Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the committee on health, said hearings were due to start next month in Mpumalanga and move to the Northern Cape in November.
Yoliswa Landu from Parliament’s communication services said the hearings would be held across the country and would continue until next year.
She said they would announce the dates for the KwaZulu-Natal hearings and for other provinces once they had done all preparations and logistics.
The bill has met fierce resistance from some political parties that have argued against its feasibility. Dhlomo said communication about the hearings was sent to all parties represented in the National Assembly.