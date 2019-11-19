Durban - The public protector is investigating allegations of maladministration, corruption and the unconscionable use of public funds by the national Department of Arts and Culture.
This is in connection with the failed cultural village project at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma.
According to a reply by the protector’s office on Friday to Dr Andile Hlatshwayo, the chairperson of Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, an NGO sympathising with King Zwelithini, the complaint is being investigated in accordance with the provisions of section 182 (1) of the Constitution.
Hlatshwayo had lodged a complaint with the protector last month following his suspicions of corruption and maladministration in connection with an amount of R131million meant for the creation of a cultural centre for maidens five years ago.
The centre is incomplete and Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa reportedly halted the project in 2016 following allegations of wrongdoing.