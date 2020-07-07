Public urged to help stop cellphone tower batter theft after Gauteng syndicate nabbed in KZN

Durban - Cellphone network operator, MTN welcomed the arrest of two men who were allegedly caught stealing stealing back-up batteries at one of its towers located in Verulam on Tuesday and called on the public to play their part in ending the scourge of battery theft that leaves thousands of people with no connection. Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa said despite a fall in the number of cell tower battery theft incidences towards the end of 2019, increased incidences of theft and damage early in 2020 shows the battle is far from over. Over 200 network infrastructure vandalism were reported in May alone, and this is adding additional strain on networks. Gauteng is still the hotspot province for these syndicate, particularly Soweto, Mamelodi, Vosloorus "The installation of high-tech security measures and more on-the-ground security initiated last year seemingly decreased theft and vandalism incidents, but the current trends indicate that syndicates are only getting more brazen in trying to regain the ground they lost," O’Sullivan said. The reality is criminal syndicates are finding ways around the security measures and this has again raised the bar for the industry and the public, working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and security companies, to work even harder to fight back.

O’Sullivan said all national cellular networks remain under increasing pressure to improve recoveries and reduce theft as the knock-on effects will become more severe if left unchecked.

O’Sullivan said greater community involvement and awareness can make an immense difference.

People need to look out for batteries that have any markings or may look used and doesn’t physically come out of a sealed box, then it could be stolen. Criminals often also look to sell these stolen batteries on social media platforms like Facebook and to individuals in and around their communities.

"A broader initiative needs to be driven by communities, the private sector, police and prosecutors. We have therefore adopted a 360-degree plan that permeates across our business and have noticed that when combined with greater community awareness and involvement, an immediate dent is made in criminal activities. Members of the public need to blow the whistle on criminals that steal essential infrastructure," O’Sullivan said.

Members of the public need to fight back and this starts with all South Africans playing their part. One simple call can make a world of difference in what has now become an endemic problem which is affecting all South Africans.

This after two men who are part of a syndicate operating out of Tembisa in Gauteng that target cellphone tower batteries were arrested in Durban on Tuesday.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call from an informer reporting suspicious activity at a cellphone tower on Valdin Crescent in Verulam. Balram said they found a VW Touareg parked in a reverse position and the front gate leading to the tower open.

“When we approached the scene three men fled into a bush. A lengthy foot chase ensued,”he said.

One person was arrested on Lotus Road and another on Talwantsingh Road in Temple Valley. The third is still at large. Balram said the VW Touareg, with no registration plates, was impounded by police.

“An Isuzu bakkie with NRB registration plates and two other men were near the scene. They sped off. One battery was found loaded in the back of the VW Touareg. The Gauteng registration plates were found on the front passenger seat. Several house break-in implements were also recovered,”Balram said.

Balram stated that during questioning the men alleged that they were from Tembisa. They allegedly arrived in Durban on Monday. They allegedly booked into a Bed & Breakfast in Inanda. It is alleged that they broke into four cellphone towers on the North Coast of Durban and stole several Lithium Iron battery's valued at R30 000 each.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed two men were arrested and found in possession of a cellphone tower batteries. They were charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property at Verulam SAPS.

Report cellphone tower battery thefts on these numbers:

• Bidvest Protea Coin Hotline – Call 086 101 1721

• @MTNza Fraud Line – Call 083 123 7867

• Or email [email protected]

