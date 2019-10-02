Pupil chalks up big win to help environment









MALUTA Gcabashe stands next to her presentation about low-dust chalk. She said she was happy and excited at her achievement. Durban - A pupil won big at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair for her idea to create an environmentally- friendly chalk. Maluta Gcabashe, 13, of Chesterville, won in the best development section. Her chalk will create less dust than that used by teachers now. The fair, held from September 24-27 in Boksburg, had some of the country’s top young minds making presentations on various projects they had embarked on. Maluta, who attends HP Ngwenya Primary School in Cato Manor, said she was happy about her achievement. She chose the idea of chalk because she wanted to be a teacher and was concerned that teachers got dirty from using chalk.

With help from her mentor, Martha Bishai, of NGO uMkhumbane Schools Project, she started the project, which took about five months to complete, in April. The chalk consists of recycled materials and includes crushed eggshells. She said the judges were impressed with her project. She was awarded a laptop.

“I’m happy that I won the laptop because I’ll be able to use it when I go to high school next year,” she said.

Maluta’s mother, Zandile Mbhele, said her daughter had displayed talent from the time she was in a crèche. Mbhele said she was sceptical when Maluta initially embarked on the project as she had to spend long hours away from home while she fine-tuned the product. But she was soon convinced of the importance of the project and was over the moon when Maluta won. Mbhele said Maluta also helped other children in the township with their homework.

Bishai, a director at uMkhumbane Schools Projects which helps children in township schools to develop their maths and science skills, said Maluta had put in a lot of effort that resulted in her discovering the secret to environmentally-friendly chalk.

Daily News