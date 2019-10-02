Maluta Gcabashe, 13, of Chesterville, won in the best development section. Her chalk will create less dust than that used by teachers now.
The fair, held from September 24-27 in Boksburg, had some of the country’s top young minds making presentations on various projects they had embarked on.
Maluta, who attends HP Ngwenya Primary School in Cato Manor, said she was happy about her achievement.
She chose the idea of chalk because she wanted to be a teacher and was concerned that teachers got dirty from using chalk.