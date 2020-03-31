Queen Mary passengers anchored off uMhlanga waiting for coronavirus test results

Durban - PASSENGERS aboard the Queen Mary 2, anchored off uMhlanga, were tested for the coronavirus on day one of the lockdown while awaiting clearance to enter the port. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the testing was done on Friday night by the NSRI Durban crew and a ShipMed doctor. Lambinon said under the authority of the Department of Health Port Health Unit and the Department of Transport, a ShipMed doctor was tasked to carry out routine coronavirus tests on board, which took four hours. “On arrival at the Queen Mary 2, the doctor, wearing full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), was transferred to the ship. Following the sample tests that were collected, he was transferred back to the sea rescue craft and brought back to the Port of Durban without incident,” said Lambinon. He said all protocols and PPE, as outlined by the Department of Health, were followed during the operation.

According to the Department of Transport, the Queen Mary 2 is still docked off the Port of Durban with 1215 passengers and 264 crew members. Of the passengers, 27 presented flu-like symptoms and were tested; 17 results came back negative and the remaining test results have yet to be received.

The department said South Africans on board were still stuck on the ship, and it had been suggested that they be allowed off the ship and follow the disembarkation process led by Port Health.

Kate Edwards, Cunard PR and social media manager, said given the restrictions, guidelines and caution shown by ports and destinations across the world, Queen Mary 2 was working with the port and health authorities in Durban to await clearance to berth for fuel prior to her return passage to Southampton in the UK.

Moshe Motlohi, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) general manager for the Port of Durban, said the passenger vessel had requested clearance to be allowed to dock in the port to receive bunkers and stores. “If approval is granted by the Department of Transport and Port Health, the vessel will dock, refuel and disembark six South African crew members before setting sail for Southampton.”

