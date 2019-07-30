INVESTIGATIONS are still ongoing to determine the cause of the mysterious roof collapse at Clare Estate Senior Citizens Association house, in Clare Road. No injuries were reported but there are fears that rain might make it worse. Picture: Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE Clare Estate Senior Citizens Association is still seeking an explanation for what caused its dining hall roof to collapse last week. “The cause is still undetermined. The fire department, insurance company and engineers are still not sure what happened,” said Krish Gounden, the association’s spokesperson.

“It could be linked to the recent heavy rains (in April).

"We were affected badly then, and it could have caused the structure to weaken.”

On Friday night, at around 9pm, the roof of the dining hall, located on the first floor of the double-storey building, collapsed. No injuries were reported.

“The hall was empty. We were cleaning vegetables in the hall and, afterwards everyone went out, and that is when it fell,” said Shane Mahabeer, 62, a director at the home.

Mahabeer described their narrow escape as a miracle.

The engineer said their biggest worry now is rain.

“If the rain comes, the water might seep into the ground floor, where all residents sleep,” he said.

Clean-up operations commenced at the premises yesterday. A tent had been erected nearby, which now served as a makeshift dining hall.

Gounden said many of their elderly residents were traumatised by the event.

“The fire department cordoned off the dining hall and gave us the all clear that other areas of the house are safe for use,” he said.

Gounden said the hall was a well-known part of the community and its collapse meant the house lost one of its main revenue drivers.

He said about R35 000 worth of deposits for future events would have to be paid back to clients.

Daily News