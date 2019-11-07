A number of BackChatters wondered whether Guy Fawkes was, in fact, being celebrated on Tuesday night, because it was unusually quiet.
Neeri Naidoo, of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact) said staff had put up posters and posted on social media requesting people to be vigilant on Guy Fawkes Night and take care of their pets. She was pleased not many fireworks were set off.
“This year Guy Fawkes was way better than in previous years. We did have many calls about dogs running on the road after sporadic bursts of fireworks, but there were no injuries that we know of,” Naidoo said. However, staff were still dealing with many cases of pets missing since Diwali.
Lower South Coast SPCA senior supervisor Stacey Beck said Guy Fawkes was quiet but staff attended to many wildlife cases linked to Diwali.