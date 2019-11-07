‘Quieter Guy Fawkes’ for animal groups









The annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes Durban - SPCA branches and animal care organisations said they had a quieter Guy Fawkes Night than expected, but were still dealing with the aftermath from the use of fireworks during Diwali. A number of BackChatters wondered whether Guy Fawkes was, in fact, being celebrated on Tuesday night, because it was unusually quiet. Neeri Naidoo, of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact) said staff had put up posters and posted on social media requesting people to be vigilant on Guy Fawkes Night and take care of their pets. She was pleased not many fireworks were set off. “This year Guy Fawkes was way better than in previous years. We did have many calls about dogs running on the road after sporadic bursts of fireworks, but there were no injuries that we know of,” Naidoo said. However, staff were still dealing with many cases of pets missing since Diwali. Lower South Coast SPCA senior supervisor Stacey Beck said Guy Fawkes was quiet but staff attended to many wildlife cases linked to Diwali.

“We had two dassies and a monkey, all hit by cars the morning following the fireworks,” she said.

SPCA Amanzimtoti’s Michelle Hannan said no animals had been treated during Guy Fawkes and during Diwali two injured stray dogs were treated and a dead Rottweiler discovered.

Meanwhile, activists are holding an animal-rights march at Phoenix Gandhi Park on Saturday at 2pm in memory of the female dog found hanging from a tree in the park, and the dog named Bruno who died after a firework went off in his mouth during Diwali.

A reward for information leading to the apprehension of the Gandhi Park culprit now amounts to R21500.

Anyone with information can contact Pact at 0730054275, 0711721400 or 0617061119.

Daily News