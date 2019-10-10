Durban - An elderly community activist and volunteer at the R.K.Khan hospital in Chatsworth is being held by hospital security guards for taking pictures at the troubled health facility on Thursday.
Rynel Govender, RK Khan Action Committee spokesperson, said a member of Friends of R K Khan (FORK) made a desperate call to community activist Visvin Reddy.
Rogers Govender of Montford is allegedly being held against his will by guards.
His phone was subsequently taken away allegedly by the guards.
The hospital made headlines recently after a patient was found by his family to have live maggots in his mouth.