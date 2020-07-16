R100 000 reward for information on Isipingo man’s murder

Durban - AN ISIPINGO family has offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen who were involved in a relative’s murder more than a month ago. Keagen Chetty, 36, was murdered in front of his wife Dalene and his best friend in the parking lot of a block of flats on Tangerine Drive in Orient Hills, Isipingo, at 6.30am on June 11. “Howzit?” was how the gunman who fired the fatal shots greeted Chetty, who was about to take his wife to work. Chetty’s friend, who was with them at the time, said a white VW Polo approached them and as the car drew closer one of the three men in the car said “Howzit”, another got off the car and walked up to Chetty and started firing at him. He apparently continued shooting Chetty even after he fell to the ground.

Police had said several shots were fired at Chetty and the killers fired more shots at the building as they drove off. One of the residents in the building was shot and injured.

More than a month later, the family were still waiting for an arrest.

Chetty’s brother-in-law and close friend Terence Madurai said the last few weeks had been terrible for the family.

“This wasn’t someone who was sick and you expected that death, or one of these Covid-19 incidents. It’s basically a brutal murder that happened. His wife stood next to him while they murdered him,” said Madurai.

He said that by Sunday the family had collected R100000 as a reward for any valuable information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Madurai said at first they had pledged R50000, but they had doubled the amount.

He said that since the incident, the investigating officer had been liaising with them and giving them updates on the investigation. They were expecting another update next week.

“They should continue to feed us information because you don’t know what missing parts of this fatal incident that we can assist with,” said Madurai.

He added that Chetty’s murder prompted them to create a Facebook group, Justice for Keagen Chetty, to build support because they could not allow crime to get out of hand. The family also issued statements.

On the group, Madurai shares family memories and also calls on anyone with information to please help because the people behind Chetty’s murder were still free.

“What we never foresaw was a hit. Someone gunning him down. Obviously they gunned him down because they had a reason,” said Madurai.

Daily News