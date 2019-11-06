R10K reward for information on who hung dog from tree









File picture Durban - Concerned animal groups have offered a cash reward to anyone with information on who might have hung a dog from a tree in Phoenix. The Durban community was left enraged after the about three-year-old female, tan, cross-breed was found hanging from a rope at the Gandhi Park, on Phoenix Highway, on Sunday. The owner of the dog has not come forward as yet. Tanya Fleischer, marketing manager for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Durban and Coastal, said the SPCA did not usually collect dead animals, but because this was in a public space and people were upset by it, Inspector Lucas Moloi went out to collect it. “In addition to being strangled, there were bruises on the dog. The body was already decomposing, which suggests the dog had been dead for a while and its body was hung up overnight on Saturday, for reasons unknown,” Fleischer said. “We cannot lay charges without knowing who the culprit is. No witnesses have come forward.”

Women Of Colour spokesperson Zoenita Pillay, who was first at the scene, said there were flies, ants and maggots on the dog, suggesting it might have been there for at least three days.

Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact) said a generous sponsor had offered a R10 000 reward as follows: R5000 for positive identification of the person/s who did this.

The balance of R5000 would be paid on the successful prosecution of the culprit/s.

Friends of Paws is offering a R6500 reward for any information. The NGO posted on Facebook: “The dog had bruises on her body and she had pups recently! We cannot turn a blind eye to animal abuse any longer! If we cannot change the mentality of the public, we have to change the laws! Politicians cannot turn a blind eye to animal abuse. The animal protection act must be amended! Our animals deserve protection.”

The organisation said it rescued a pregnant boerboel cross from a home in Phoenix last week. The dog was starving because a rope had been tied around its mouth. The dog has since been placed in a foster home. Contact Pact at 0730054275, 0711721400 or 0617061119 or the SPCA at 0315796501.

Daily News