The Durban community was left enraged after the about three-year-old female, tan, cross-breed was found hanging from a rope at the Gandhi Park, on Phoenix Highway, on Sunday.
The owner of the dog has not come forward as yet. Tanya Fleischer, marketing manager for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Durban and Coastal, said the SPCA did not usually collect dead animals, but because this was in a public space and people were upset by it, Inspector Lucas Moloi went out to collect it.
“In addition to being strangled, there were bruises on the dog. The body was already decomposing, which suggests the dog had been dead for a while and its body was hung up overnight on Saturday, for reasons unknown,” Fleischer said.
“We cannot lay charges without knowing who the culprit is. No witnesses have come forward.”