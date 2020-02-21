The interchange was intended to reduce traffic congestion, promote road safety and be a significant business enabler.
A BackChatter had alerted the Daily News that the interchange had been “captured by cable thieves”, resulting in 25 to 30 lamp posts being cut down, and the cables and light fixtures stolen.
“Moreover, when one is driving from Durban along the N2, one can easily notice all the light poles on the pedestrian bridge were stolen and on the bridge, from uMhlanga heading north on the N2, about 10 poles were stolen - while one can see some of the poles lying on the ground,” said the BackChatter, who did not want to be named.
When the Daily News visited the interchange, only stumps of some of the posts remained.