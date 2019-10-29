And now the public protector has confirmed an investigation into the matter, after a complaint was laid by Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation (ULO), an NGO sympathetic to the king.
ULO chairperson Dr Andile Hlatshwayo said they were convinced corrupt activities took place after the money was released. The NGO wants an investigation into how the national Public Works Department and national and provincial Arts and Culture departments handled the project and where the money has gone, as the centre is still not complete.
“The cost of the existing unfinished structure doesn’t match the money released. This is a shame and disgrace to our king and all who observe and embrace Zulu cultural activities like umkhosi womhlanga (reed dance). Work on the project started in 2014, but the site has been abandoned. We want this to be investigated and whoever is found to be in the wrong to be prosecuted.”
The cultural centre, requested by the king and the Zulu royal house in 2013, was built for maidens who arrive from around the country for the reed dance, and to host other cultural activities.