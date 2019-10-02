R144m KZN health sector graft case welcomed









NATIONAL Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Picture: Bongani Shilubane Durban - OPPOSITION parties have welcomed the announcement by advocate Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, that a case of fraud and corruption involving R144million in provincial health department contracts is currently on the court roll. Batohi made the announcement at the launch of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is part of the forum, which is chaired by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). It was established by the SIU with a view to fostering collaboration with stakeholders in the health sector in order to fight rampant corruption, and to enhance the prevention, detection and prosecution of corruption in this sector. Batohi’s announcement concerned the nearly decade-old investigation of R144m in contracts for the supply of water purification and oxygen plants to the departments of Health and Local Government by Intaka Holdings, owned by billionaire businessman Gaston Savoi, in return for kickbacks to department officials and politicians.

A total of 23 people were accused in the matter, including ANC politicians Mike Mabuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni.

However, charges against them and others were withdrawn as the matter dragged on.

Nine remain facing charges: Savoi, Intaka Holdings, Fernando Praderi, former provincial treasury head Sipho Shabalala and his wife Beatrice, former health department head Busisiwe Nyembezi, former department officials Victor Ntshangase and Alson Buthelezi, and advocate Sandile Kuboni.

“Intaka matters which involve the supply of oxygen to hospitals within KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape are presently on the court roll.

"The role of the NPA within the forum is to ensure that matters in the health sector, which are referred to the SIU in terms of section 2(1) of the SIU Act, are prioritised and receive the necessary attention in line with an MoU entered into between the NPA and SIU during 2017, which is being reviewed. I am pleased that co-operation between the various stakeholders has improved immensely. Bear in mind that the NPA does not investigate and that these matters are investigated by the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigations - the Hawks,” Batohi said.

She added that investigations into the acquisition of oncology machines at Addington Hospital and the construction of a forensic mortuary in Pietermaritzburg have been finalised. The dockets are with a prosecutor for a decision on whether the matters can go to court.

Savoi was accused in 2010 of bribing Health Department officials to secure contracts for the supply of water purification and oxygen plants at inflated prices.

Dr Rishigen Viranna, the DA spokesperson on health, said they took a close interest in the case as they were among those who blew the whistle.

“It’s a relief that the matter could be brought to finality because it has dragged on for almost a decade now. We hope that justice will prevail and that all those who were implicated are brought to book,” he said.

The IFP said the matter qualified to be taken to the Zondo Commission.

“This issue has been swept under the carpet for political reasons. It is for this reason that it would be even better if this could be brought before the commission to hear what exactly transpired in that procurement process and who was involved. “This is taxpayers’ money that is involved,” said MPL Blessed Gwala.

Daily News