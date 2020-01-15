Flisp was all the talk after new housing developments in Phoenix were posted by the eThekwini municipality human settlements and infrastructure committee chairperson, Thanduxolo Sabelo, on Facebook last month.
However, an eThekwini councillor has disputed Sabelo’s posts, saying clarity was needed.
Flisp is aimed at people who earn between R3501 and R22000, do not qualify for a reconstruction and development programme house, and cannot afford their own bond.
KZN Human Settlements spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said Flisp was housing assistance to those who fell into that gap and wanted to own a house. He said once one found a house, they went to the department and, based on their earnings, the department provided a subsidy which they did not have to pay back and they took that to the bank when applying for a bond.