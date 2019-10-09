R170m meant for storm damage repairs at risk of being taken away from eThekwini









Umhlatuzana Bridge at the time of the flood in April. Durban - An amount of R170 million intended to repair damage from April’s storm sits unspent in the eThekwini Municipality’s coffers, and is at risk of being reclaimed by the National Treasury. This comes as residents complain that much of the damage sustained in the storm remains to be repaired, with several roads still closed. The Finance and Emergency Services committee heard on Tuesday that the city has not spent R90m in emergency housing grant funding and an R80m municipal disaster grant - all meant to assist communities after the storm. The grant was from the National Treasury after the declaration of the province as a disaster area. The Chatsworth Ratepayers’ Association bemoaned the “negligence” of the city while they had to use non-existent roads after the heavy floods which claimed the lives of more than 70 people in KZN. Six months after the disaster, Silverglen Drive, one of Chatsworth’s main roads, is yet to be fixed.

The entire road surface along Silverglen Drive at the intersection of Greenfields Palm Road, along Lakeview Road and near Bul Bul Drive had been washed away. Residents fear losing their property values, and the traffic congestion has left them irate.

Eddie Govender, the association’s chairman, said it was a concern that the roads were still not fixed six months later.

“Residents are forced to park far from their homes, which could result in their cars getting stolen. Commuters are forced to take alternative routes which are longer. We are forgotten in terms of service delivery in this area,” he said.

DA councillor Tony Govender said the issue had been brought up at executive committee (exco) meetings on many occasions, with no action taken.

In Seaview, south of Durban, the Umhlatuzana Road bridge has also not been repaired. Ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter said engineers had assessed the road but were still awaiting funding to complete the project.

IFP finance committee member Jane Naidoo said Krish Kumar, deputy city manager of finance, had assured them that they were drafting a motivation to Treasury to give the money back to the city.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Sunday said the city would address the issue “with speed”.

“The damage is very huge and we have not disregarded the issue nor the residents. Several roads have been affected and we will attend to them with speed,” he said.

Daily News