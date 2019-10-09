This comes as residents complain that much of the damage sustained in the storm remains to be repaired, with several roads still closed.
The Finance and Emergency Services committee heard on Tuesday that the city has not spent R90m in emergency housing grant funding and an R80m municipal disaster grant - all meant to assist communities after the storm. The grant was from the National Treasury after the declaration of the province as a disaster area.
The Chatsworth Ratepayers’ Association bemoaned the “negligence” of the city while they had to use non-existent roads after the heavy floods which claimed the lives of more than 70 people in KZN.
Six months after the disaster, Silverglen Drive, one of Chatsworth’s main roads, is yet to be fixed.