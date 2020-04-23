R250 coronavirus pension increase an 'insult'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A R250 increase in grants was an insult, pensioners said after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Tuesday night briefing when he announced the six-month Covid-19 grant to assist vulnerable families. “We will direct R50 billion towards relieving the plight of those who are most desperately affected by the coronavirus. “This means that child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. “All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months,” said Ramaphosa. One pensioner said R250 was an insult, especially when the government supported the taxi industry, which he said was well-off and making millions.

“It’s terrible. It’s bad. It’s an insult to the poor pensioners.

“What are they getting? R1800 (R1780) and they still have lights to pay and you’ve got to feed yourself,” he said.

The man said Ramaphosa should have given them more than R250.

Another pensioner said she had mixed feelings about the increase.

The extra R250 was sufficient for now, but she was unsure if it would be the case after the lockdown. Maybe the government could re-adjust the amount then, she said.

The woman said it was much more difficult for pensioners who lived alone to make ends meet, compared with those who had support at home.

Daily News





* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

