File picture: David Ritchie/Independent Media

Durban - Civil rights non-governmental organisation Right to Know (R2K) is embroiled in a battle with the Premier’s Office for the transcripts of testimony from the Moerane Commission into political killings in the province. R2K intends verifying the transcripts against the commission report to ensure there is no missing information.

R2K last week received an incomplete transcript last week - volumes one to five and volume 10.

The report was tabled before the Community Safety and Liaison portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in August 2018.

The commission was established by Premier Willies Mchunu in October 2016, and wrapped up in April 2018.

The report’s recommendations included an improvement in internal structures in South African politics by urgently educating political party members about democratic practices, especially the universal practice of peaceful political competition as opposed to political intolerance and violent political competition.

It also recommended that the criminal acts of politicians be vigorously investigated, and those against whom there is evidence of corruption must be expeditiously prosecuted. If found guilty, they should be appropriately sentenced to rebuild public confidence.

R2K provincial organiser Sithembiso Khuluse said they had requested the transcripts from the Premier’s Office after the report was released.

“The premier sat on the report for months before releasing it to the public. We were not satisfied with the report because of this and so we then made the application for the transcripts,” he said.

“Last week we received the transcripts, but not all of it. We’re not sure how many transcript volumes there are. And these transcripts don’t tell the full story. The sentences are short and not elaborated,” he said.

Khuluse said the transcripts were missing testimony from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the ANC, as well as the 2018 police testimony and added that it made it difficult to cross reference the transcript with the released report.

“When we initially requested the transcripts, we indicated we’re aware the content might be of a sensitive nature as some testimony involved whistle blowers. We are an advocacy group for human rights and we would also ensure to protect their identities.”

However, the premier’s spokesperson, Thami Ngidi, said the concern in releasing the transcripts was the safety of those who testified before the commission.

“We have a responsibility to take care of and protect the witnesses.”

Ngidi said due process had to be followed.

“The transcripts were released but the names of witness who wanted to be protected were eradicated”.

