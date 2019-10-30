R4.4m meant for 1860 Indian Monument in Durban returned over 'differing opinions'









MORE than R4million, meant to build the 1860 Indentured Indian Monument in Durban, will be returned to the provincial government because of differences between the Indian community and eThekwini Municipality Picture: SA History Durban - MORE than R4million, meant to build the 1860 Indentured Indian Monument in Durban, will be returned to the provincial government because of differences between the Indian community and eThekwini Municipality. During this week's executive committee sitting, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department tabled a report confirming that it was returning R4 420 465 to the provincial government. According to the report, the initial funding allocated for the project was R4 865 000, but just over R444 000 was spent on seven artists to produce artistic works, advertisements and architecture. The funds were transferred to the city on March 31, 2015, but there had been difficulties in implementing the project, in line with Indian representatives’ expectations, at the expense of municipal supply chain management processes. Seelan Achary, member of the 1860 Indentured Labourers’ Foundation, that represented the Indian community, said it was disheartening to lose a project they had worked years for.

“We feel that the administration doesn’t take the Indian community seriously enough. We went through a painstaking process to have the monument done, but the people who were involved in the initiation stages did not take us seriously. For example, they called for expressions of interest from artists, telling them they will be paid R20 000 each. We rejected all the artists’ impressions because they did not depict what we were looking for,” Achary said.

Their idea was to have a cane cutter and his wife, with a baby on her back, carrying the cane and, preferably, with part of a boat as a symbol of how Indians arrived in Durban.

He said the process experienced delays in the early stages, when they had to identify a site for the monument. Curries Fountain was an ideal location, but they had to settle for Ushaka Marine World, although the seven communities represented (Isipingo, Chatsworth, Newlands, Reservoir Hills, Phoenix, Tongaat and Verulam) were not entirely happy with the latter.

According to the report tabled at exco, the delays in commissioning the monument resulted in the provincial government recalling the funds.

Krish Kumar, deputy city manager for finance, said the Indian community was given an opportunity to manage the project, but they declined to do so.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it was disappointing and embarrassing.

“This will cause a dent in the city’s image and we will be seen as people who don’t care about the Indian community. It must be remembered that eThekwini got the funding for the monument because we have a large population of South Africans of Indian descent,” Nkosi said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the differences between the city and representatives of the Indian community could have been resolved through proper leadership.

Daily News