Durban - Bail was set at R5 000 for a Newlands East mother who is accused of throwing her newborn baby into a drain. The mother was made her second appearance at the Ntuzuma magistrates court on Wednesday following her arrest for the incident that attracted international attention.

In a courtroom that was filled with many of her relatives, State Prosecutor, Seema Reddy said the mother - who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children - was not a flight risk.

Reddy also asked that no pictures of the accused be published in newspapers and in various other media.

She also asked the accused who is facing an attempted murder charge not to communicate with the infant and also not to interfere with state witnesses.

Defence attorney, Jacques Botha who was appointed merely hours before her appearance said his client had two other children who are aged nine and 15.

Botha said this client had no previous convictions and had no passport.

He said it was a relative who is a police officer who had turned her in. He said the mother could afford bail of R5000 which was raised by the family.

Magistrate Ravi Pillay gave the accused R5000 bail on condition that she has no contact with her children and leave Newlands East where she is residing.

She has been ordered to return to court on April 8.

Daily News