Durban - A R50 000 reward is being offered by police detectives for any information that could lead to the arrest of eight armed men who stormed into the Department of Agriculture offices in Ilembe District and stole eight state vehicles. On Monday night the eight men tied up security guards, broke into the administration office and stole the car keys which were locked in a safe. Later the security guards managed to free themselves and reported the incident at the local police station.

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi was angered by the surge of incidents of state vehicle thefts and hijackings following the incident.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the suspects. The stolen assets are crucial in the delivery of services to the poor and especially in the fight against rabies scourge that is prevalent in Ilembe District,” Sithole-Moloi said.

The MEC said they were concerned about Ilembe and neighbouring coastal areas because 22 new vehicles had been distributed as part of the intensified public education and vaccination efforts to curb the spread of rabies in KwaZulu-Natal.