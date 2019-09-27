This emerged when the 2018/2019 report was discussed at the municipality’s executive committee meeting this week. “Irregular expenditure totalling R1.4 782 139 86.49, relating to SCM (supply chain management) non-compliance, has been identified to date,” the report said.
It said that more than R233 293 276.90 from previous financial years was included in the 2018/2019 financial year’s total figure.
About R24.5m was identified as “fruitless and wasteful expenditure” in the 2018/2019 financial year.
In an analysis of the major contributors to the irregular expenditure, the report said that when contracts expired there were delays in the awarding of new contracts. “To ensure continuity of service delivery, expired contracts were utilised using the same rates as the initial valid awards,” the report said. This process of awarding these contracts cost the city R614m, the report said.