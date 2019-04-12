Durban - Businessman Rajivee Soni, the mastermind behind the murder of his friend Dr Bhavish Sewram, was granted leave yesterday to appeal his conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Soni, who started serving a 30-year term at Westville Prison last year was, however, denied bail pending his appeal.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques sentenced Soni to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice, 18 months for assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder, giving him an effective 30-year jail term.

During the trial, the court heard that Soni suspected Sewram of having an affair with his wife.

To get revenge, Soni embarked on a campaign to ruin his doctor friend’s reputation by influencing women to lay false charges of sexual assault against Sewram.

He later approached former policeman Brian Treasurer to kill Sewram for R100000.

Treasurer hired the services of two hitmen, Mfaniseni Nxumalo and Sabelo Dlamini, to help him. They drove to the doctor’s surgery on May 13, 2013, and Dlamini shot him dead.

Treasurer and the two hitmen were jailed. Treasurer died in prison last year.

Soni’s advocate, Jimmy Howse, submitted that a number of “controversial propositions of fact and law” had arisen during the trial which merited the attention of the SCA.

He also submitted that the state had relied on the evidence of a single witness, Sugen Naidoo, an accomplice who turned State witness.

He said Naidoo was a self-confessed liar, thief, drug addict and extortionist, and that the court had failed to adequately apply the cautionary rules in accepting his evidence.

Howse added that the State had failed to call certain witnesses who were available and who could have corroborated his evidence on the murder charge.

In the application for bail pending the outcome of the appeal, Howse had submitted that there were exceptional circumstances permitting Soni’s release on bail. He said Soni was not a flight risk as he had been granted bail of R100000 after his arrest in August 2013 and had adhered to his bail conditions.

“He has exceptional family ties and will not abandon his children or give up his extensive business interests, which he shares with his family and extended family,” said Howse.

He said there were prospects of success on appeal and asked for the court to increase Soni’s bail to R200 000 to secure his release.

Soni wanted to be released because he wished to generate money for the appeal and to provide for his mother and children. Howse added that Soni’s daughter was battling to come to terms with his incarceration.

However, Judge Henriques found that Soni’s personal circumstances were not exceptional or extraordinary and refused him bail pending the appeal.

“Based on his own affidavit, his family has been and can assist in supporting his children. I am not satisfied that he has shown exceptional circumstances which, in the interests of justice, warrants his release on bail.”

The judge said that even if Soni were to succeed in having certain counts set aside, others would remain, for which he still faced terms of imprisonment.

“The offences are serious and that he faces a lengthy term of imprisonment cannot be denied by him. In respect of the sentences imposed, an appeal court may hold the view that this was a crime of passion, warranting interference on appeal."

