Durban - Another uMfolozi Game Reserve lion has been killed, this time by the reserve’s rangers. The lion was spotted on Monday and another by residents in the area of Okhukho in Nongoma, neighbouring the reserve, who called Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

“We spotted the lions in the morning. When we called Ezemvelo, they came out in a helicopter and we showed them where we had seen the lions. They killed one,” said a resident, who did not want to be named, fearing victimisation as he is still awaiting finalisation of claims filed with Ezemvelo for his cattle eaten by its lions.

He said they spotted the lions while on their daily morning walks to check if livestock had been eaten by the escaped animals.

Earlier this month, after eight of 10 escaped lions were captured by rangers, neighbouring residents discovered that five more had escaped and had devoured more of their cattle.

A week later, the community of Ngolotsha trapped and killed one of the escaped lions.

At the time, Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said repairs to the damaged fence would begin soon and those who had lost cattle would be compensated after investigations.

According to residents, the lion still on the loose could be heard roaring on Monday night.

“Well into the night I could hear this lion. It roared until I could hear other lions responding, so now it’s out there with other lions,” said the resident.

He said repairs were under way and they could see a new fence being put up, but the lions were on their side of the fence and not in the reserve.

“On Saturday, there was a meeting with the community and Ezemvelo. However, no real solutions came up,” the man said.

Mntambo confirmed yesterday that one lion was still on the loose and another had been killed by rangers.

“We are still looking for the other. It’s possible that after being fenced in, lions escaped again,” he said.

The latest incident comes as the KZN legislature’s portfolio committee on conservation and environmental affairs enters day two of its workshop on Ezemvelo and conservation.

Ezemvelo’s woes were a growing concern for the provincial government, committee chairperson Celiwe Madlopha. She said the department of environmental affairs and Ezemvelo were attending the workshop.

“We needed the workshop to understand what was going on.

“We have arranged to go out there (Nongoma) and meet with the relevant stakeholder on Friday,” she said.

The DA spokesperson on economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Heinz de Boer, said Ezemvelo’s budget and future operations were discussed at the workshop on Tuesday.

He said there was concern at provincial level over the effectiveness of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

“This is the beginning of the end for Ezemvelo. Unless some major structural and financial changes are made at the entity, it’s going to be unable to continue working on its core mandate, which is biodiversity protection,” he said.

De Boer said Ezemvelo’s core mandate was also a constitutional mandate and the escaping of the lions and killing of two in as many weeks was a sad indictment on the state of affairs at uMfolozi Game Reserve.

“There needs to be an independent investigation, which I have called for before, into exactly what is going on at Ezemvelo, not just financially but also in terms of management, as well as the poaching that goes on there,” he said.

De Boer said there was already a call by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to investigate the reserve’s fencing contract.

He said lions were not the only animals that were escaping from the game reserve on a regular basis, but there were also regular escapes of wild dogs, which were a highly protected and vulnerable species.

