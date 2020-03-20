Rapist step-father denied parole, set to serve out remainder of sentence

Durban - A 60-year-old man who was sentenced in 2013 for the indecent assault and rape of his step-daughters between 1991 and 2000 was recently denied parole and will get his next shot at it in two years. However, one of his step-daughters, Candice Bowman, said she would go before the parole board again to convince them that convicted child molester Larry du Plessis Zwiegelaar should remain behind bars. Last month, Bowman told the parole board that her abuse occurred in the same area she currently lives in, Westville, and that she relived the horrible memories each time she drove her daughter to school in Westville. In 2013, a 53-year-old Zwiegelaar was sentenced to a cumulative term of 40 years, of which 15 years was jail time. He was found guilty of the indecent assault and rape. The sisters broke their silence about the abuse in 2010, afer two decades.

The abuse started when Bowman was 7 and her sister was 8, and went on for nine years.

Yesterday, Bowman sent the Daily News a letter she had received last week from the board telling her that Zwiegelaar’s placement on parole had been denied and that he would appear before the board again in two years.

“In two years’ time he would have served nine years behind bars, the same number of years that I went through abuse at his hands.

“I still don’t think two years is a sufficient time. I might have been abused when I was a child, but I will live it for the rest of my life, and that’s why in two years’ time I will be back at it, fighting the parole,” said Bowman.

Bowman said she would use this time as a breather to get her life in order again.

“It also gives me time to prepare for the next parole hearing that I’m going to attend. I’m not going to give up. This is an important thing to me, and not only for myself, but for a lot of women,” said Bowman.

