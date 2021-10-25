Reaction officer survives shootout with six robbers

Durban - An ET Rapid Response officer is on the mend after he was shot during a shootout with robbers on South Coast Road in Clairwood in the early hours of Monday morning. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said their emergency control centre had received a panic activation from a service station on South Coast Road, in Clairwood, south of Durban, and dispatched armed response units.

“Upon arrival of our first response officer, he was met by a hail of gunfire, as six suspects were busy robbing the store,” Lokker said. “Our response officer managed to retreat from his vehicle for cover, and the suspects started fleeing whilst firing shots and sped off in a silver Toyota Corolla new shape. Our member, unfortunately, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.” Lokker said paramedics responded to the scene and treated the injured officer before transporting him to the hospital in a stable condition.

"He's in surgery and getting the bullet removed," he said on Monday morning. Lokker thanked PT Alarms medics, Emer-G-Med, Netcare 911, Blue Security, Security Force, SAPS and Metro Police K9 for their response and assistance. On Friday morning, a Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) security officer was standing guard at a tuckshop in the Zwelisha area, north of Durban, when he came under “rapid gunfire” from a gang.

He was shot multiple times on the head and body and his 9mm handgun was taken, Prem Balram, the director of Rusa, said. Rusa received the initial call from the Dev Security Control Centre seeking assistance after receiving information of an officer under attack. “The scene was located minutes later, on the corner of Ugagane Close and Unganu Circle, where the body of the 41-year-old Reaction Officer was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head.