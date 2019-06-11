Durban - Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) who are often the first ones people north of Durban call when a crime goes down has had its services suspended by Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). The suspension follows “sporadic acts of misconduct” on the part of the company, the regulator said on Tuesday.

It is not clear what will happen to RUSA clients or how long the suspension will remain effective.

Prem Balram, RUSA director could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. The company's control contact centre went unanswered too.

Manabela Chauke, PSiRA chief executive officer said the suspension, which was with immediate effect, was as a result of a prima facie case that the security company had to answer.

“Sporadic acts of misconduct alleged to have been committed by the service provider lead to the suspension. The Authority was thorough in its investigation and this immediate suspension is sustained until the finalisation of the Code of Conduct findings. Section 28 of the Code of Conduct deems any person who commits improper conduct in terms of this Code, as guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 24 months, or to both a fine and such imprisonment,” Chauke said in a statement.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA. File picture





He said the code prohibited any security service provider to infringe any right of a person as provided for in the Bill of Rights.

“There is no amount of decorated reasons purported to be the rationale for harassing people can serve as a pretext for bypassing the requirements of the Constitution and deliberate obfuscation in properly applying the Industry’s Code of Conduct. To this end, the Authority will not tolerate any apparent deliberate disregard for the industry’s Code of Conduct and will therefore act decisively,” he said.

In terms of Private Security Industry Act 56 of 2001, PSiRAs mandate is to regulate the private security industry and to exercise effective control over the practice of the occupation of security service provider in the public and national interests and the interest of the private security industry itself.

