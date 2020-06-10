Recreational fishing returns to normal in Durban

Durban - Fishermen have begun are trickling onto the Durban coastline as the ban on recreational fishing during the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

Desmond D'Sa the spokesman for the KwaZulu-Natal Subsistence Fishing Forum said he conducted an inloco inspection along several beaches in Durban on Wednesday. He inspected Ansteys Beach, Brighton Beach, North Pier in Durban harbour, Addington Beach, Snake Park Pier and Blue Lagoon.

He noted a gradual increase in recreational fishing.

“There have been meetings with MEC Nomsa Dube-Ncube including Members of Parliament to assist with lifting of the fishing ban. We wrote to president Cyril Ramaphos and to the Premier’s office to find a solution and win win situation. Those reliant on fishing as a form of income were going hungry. The ban on a select group of fisherfolk had a knock on effect to their families, D'Sa said.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said last week: “All fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing. Fishers must ensure they have a valid permit. All regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply.”