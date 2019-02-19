The recruits can be identified by their blue municipal clothing and reflector vests with the words “Durban Metro Police Peace Officer”. Picture: Thobeka Ngema

Durban - More than 200 metro police recruits have been deployed to assist at major traffic intersections during load shedding,after complaints from motorists. Some Daily News readers felt the eThekwini municipality should pay homeless people who direct traffic during load shedding, while others questioned why there were no metro police officers at intersections to control traffic.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the recruits had been deployed temporarily when load shedding was on, and had been assisting for some time.

“We cannot cover all the intersections, but the recruits are deployed at strategic and the most major intersections,” Sewpersad said.

Sewpersad said they did not have the manpower to deploy officers to all intersections, as they also had to contend with a number of protests and other matters that crop up.

He said the recruits had also been involved in daily enforcement.

