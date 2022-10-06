Rehabilitation of bridge damaged in 2015 fire to commence this month at a cost of R26 million

Durban — The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced that it is to start with the rehabilitation of the Sarnia Road Grade Separation Bridge B112 over the National Route 2 (N2). Rehabilitation of the bridge -- which will cost R26 million -- is set to start in mid-October 2022.

Sanral said the N2 had to be closed to traffic for emergency repairs to the road’s paved surface after two fuel tankers collided in the proximity of the Sarnia Road Grade Separation Bridge B112 over the N2 in 2015. The two tankers and their fuel content allegedly subsequently burst into flames and, in the ensuing fire, extensive damage was done to the road pavement on the N2 and to portions of the Sarnia Road Grade Separation B112. According to Sanral, the contract and project are for repair work and rehabilitation of the bridge, including routine bridge repairs not related to the fire damage.

It further stated that the project fell within the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, and construction would be undertaken by Naidu Consulting. The contract allows for targeted enterprises and labour involvement under the Contract Participation Goals. Sanral Eastern Region project manager Serisha Sukraj said further construction work on the bridge would include minor work such as crack sealing and replacement of damaged sidewalk covers under the seven-month contract. “The rehabilitation of the bridge is expected to commence with the temporary access platform over the N2. The works will include the repair of fire-damaged concrete on the bridge,” she said.

Sukraj said lane closures were envisaged, however, the work would be accommodated with some restrictions, and with traffic control measures in place. “We appeal to road users to note and comply with the advance warning signs and speed restrictions when travelling past the construction work zones. To prioritise the safety of both the construction workers and road users, the speed limit along the route will be reduced during construction. Motorists are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly, and to make provision for the additional travel time,” said Sukraj. Daily News