Relief as M4 repairs finally near completion

Durban - MOTORISTS that use the M4 Ruth First Highway will be heaving a sigh of relief as repairs to the damaged portion in uMhlanga Rocks nears completion.

Part of the road surface which leads to uMhlanga and Sibaya had washed away in November due to a burst pipe. This caused the collapse of the embankment behind a five-star uMhlanga resort. Heavy rains in the following weeks added to the damage. The road had been closed, leaving motorists to use the N2 freeway.

Ward 25 councillor Nicole Bollman said there were a few integral aspects to be completed before the repairs of the M4 were completed.

She said that last week contractors saw to the finalisation of the curbing and V-drains and the start of what would finally be a massive gabion structure on the Lagoon Drive level (nature reserve).

Bollman said this structure would consist of a variety of chambers to slow down the force of water from the upper levels, before entry into the reserve area. She said the installation of the asphalt levels and then a final clean-up would take place this week.