Relief as M4 repairs finally near completion
Part of the road surface which leads to uMhlanga and Sibaya had washed away in November due to a burst pipe. This caused the collapse of the embankment behind a five-star uMhlanga resort. Heavy rains in the following weeks added to the damage. The road had been closed, leaving motorists to use the N2 freeway.
Ward 25 councillor Nicole Bollman said there were a few integral aspects to be completed before the repairs of the M4 were completed.
She said that last week contractors saw to the finalisation of the curbing and V-drains and the start of what would finally be a massive gabion structure on the Lagoon Drive level (nature reserve).
Bollman said this structure would consist of a variety of chambers to slow down the force of water from the upper levels, before entry into the reserve area. She said the installation of the asphalt levels and then a final clean-up would take place this week.
Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said a pipe was to blame for the destruction of the road and it needed to be designed and redirected to avoid future collapses.
Meanwhile motorists have also been asked to use alternative routes. The M7 Soloman Mahlangu Drive (Edwin Swales) intersections with Vusi Mzimela (Bellair) Road and Wakesleigh has been closed due to roadworks. This is one of the busiest intersections connecting the south and north Durban areas. Traffic will be free-flowing in the easterly and westerly direction alone for three to four weeks. All traffic to and from Wakesleigh Road and Bellair Road will be detoured.
Daily News