Religious restrictions lift a relief for Phoenix worshippers after temple targeted by criminals

Durban - A PHOENIX temple that has been subjected to burglaries has welcomed the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on places of worship.

Bala Gunpath, the Forest Haven Hindu Dharma Sabha - Shri Sita Ram Mandir chairperson, said criminals took advantage of the closure of religious sites. The temple is based on Hannaford Drive in Phoenix.

Gunpath said on Tuesday criminals ripped a burglar gate off its hinges, damaged a door and broke windows of the temple. They stole 10 light fittings, a bar fridge containing fruit and milk for offerings and the gate.

“Crime is something we have to live with. It has become a norm in Phoenix. How they got away with carrying the items without being seen is a cause for concern. We were here daily but because of the lockdown the place is closed. Criminals know this. "We have to start over. We are putting together quotes to repair the door, brickwork and damaged gate. It will set us back financially. Previously, our musical instruments were stolen.

“It is very sad and disturbing that our beautiful Mandhir has been broken into. Our heartfelt thanks to Platinum Asset Protection and our wonderful community for assisting us during this time,” Gunpath said.