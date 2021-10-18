Relocation of nearly 400 fish shines the spotlight on the Bluff’s ongoing sewage problems

DURBAN – A faulty pump in the sewage pumphouse on the Bluff, in south Durban, resulted in the relocation of nearly 400 fish. Ward councillor Zoë Solomon said: “We managed to transfer nearly 400 fish to another water body and they survived.”

Solomon added that the matter was attended to by the eThekwini Municipality and they worked on the fault. “We have the issue across the Bluff of pumphouses that do not work and sewage is everywhere,” Solomon said. Ward councillor Zoë Solomon said they had issues across the Bluff of pumphouses that do not work and sewage is everywhere. Picture: Facebook In a Facebook post last week, Solomon had said 400 fish were moved to an uncontaminated water body.

Solomon said the fish had gathered near the canal and were easily netted and transported in bins on bakkies. The councillor had also involved the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) to assist with any injured birds. “Lack of maintenance and when it is attended to there is no sense of urgency. The beaches are not closed and people do not have signage warning of the danger,” Solomon said.

Another concern was the Kingfisher wetland on the corner of Torquay Avenue which fills with raw sewage. Two men fish out something from a contaminated water source on the Bluff. Picture: Facebook Solomon also issued a plea for public assistance because there was soap or chemicals flowing down the drainage from the top of Tara Road/Greys Inn Road and spilling down into the waterway “that courses through our National Park”. She said this resulted in scores of fish dying and birds eating the contaminated fish.

“To make matters even more horrifying … everyone knows about the Goliath heron (biggest in the southern hemisphere) that Crow assisted us to bring back from death’s door. He has been returned to the Bluff National Park Golf Club and now his life is potentially in danger, yet again.” If you have information on where these chemical/soap deposits are coming from, please call the DA ward councillor’s office. You may remain anonymous. To comment on this story send a WhatsApp message to our BackChat column on 071 485 7995.