More rooms, at the back of the Isolempilo Clinic, that are expected to be renovated soon. Nqobile Mbonambi Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A SOUTH Coast community is celebrating the reopening of a clinic, which has been renovated through a joint community and NGO effort. This means that early mornings to make it to the front of the queue, at a clinic in Ilovu, are now a thing of the past for the Msahweni community.

The community relied on services at the Ilovu clinic, often sitting in long queues all day to be treated, and spending R19 a day to get there.

However, the Isolempilo clinic was launched on Saturday to service the community, and will serve 200 patients a day, saving the community transport money and coming to the aid of the elderly in the community.

The Ekuphileni Care Foundation had already been working with schools in the community, providing social services, when it was approached about the clinic, by traditional leaders.

“Our social workers have helped children get birth certificates. From seeing the work we have been doing, the induna asked us if we could revive part of the clinic to help the needy community,” said Ekuphileni trustee Musa Radebe.

He said three of the five trustees were professional nurses and the Islamic Medical Association (IMA), as well as the Darul Ihsan Islamic Services Centre, had also helped with the set-up, as they revived the once 24-hour clinic.

“We started renovations this year and it took two months to complete the section we had been mandated to renovate. We will operate on a day-to-day basis, going out to the community and giving out 200 voucher numbers to those who wish to use services at the clinic on that day,” he said.

Radebe said this was in a bid to avoid long queues, as they had the capacity to deal with only 200 patients a day, using doctors and nurses from IMA and Darul Ihsan.

Msahweni resident Sbonginseni Gable, 41, said the community was excited, as the re-opened clinic would make a huge difference in their lives.

“Sometimes we would get to the Ilovu clinic and find that the queues are too long and we would have to catch another taxi to KwaMakhutha, to use the clinic there. This was particularly stressful to the elderly fetching their chronic medication,” he said.

Daily News