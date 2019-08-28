PATIENTS at Wentworth Hospital are fed-up with the lack of co-ordination at the hospital after their hospital files were temporarily moved to accommodate renovations. MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Renovations to storm-damaged buildings resulted in patients experiencing major delays in getting treatment at Wentworth Hospital. Regular patients complained about the system the hospital used in attending to patients, saying they had waited for three and four hours from 5am on Tuesday to be attended to by hospital staff and given their hospital files.

Some patients who spoke to the Daily News would not be named for fear of victimisation.

“We gave in our cards at 5.30am and received our files at 8.30am,” said one. The pensioner said the hospital was “usually disorganised”, but that yesterday was “awful”.

She said the car licensing department had a better system than the hospital, which she said had been under renovation since she started going there in 2017.

Another patient said he had not received his file by 9.30am after waiting for more than four hours.

Vernon Naidoo, 52, said he acknowledged that the hospital was being renovated, but felt that the management should still be able to handle the change better.

“They did nothing to address the situation. From the morning there were hundreds of people here, all trying to see the doctor and getting their charts, but there ended up being a commotion because there was no plan of action,” he said.

Naidoo said security guards had tried to control the crowd, but that did not help.

He also said the hospital management would pass the buck when patients enquired about the delays.

“Every month it’s the same story. Whether it’s renovations or not, there is no co-ordination in this hospital. The management knows nothing about what’s happening,” he said.

Health department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi apologised for the inconvenience to patients owing to the renovation of the medical outpatients and accident and emergency sections of the hospital which had been damaged by a storm.

“The delays experienced by patients are regrettable and are due to the relocation of patient files from one section of the hospital to another in order to allow for the renovations,” Nkosi said.

She said the relocation of files had been completed and the challenges would be reduced.

Nkosi said that the hospital’s public relations officer was in constant communication with the public.

In addition, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu had made a public commitment to migrate the department from the old paper-based filing system to a new and digitised e-filing dispensation.

This would enable health facilities in the province to ensure that patient records were kept securely and were easily accessible.

This would also reduce waiting times and drastically improve patients’ experience, she said.

This process was being fine-tuned and would be implemented “in due course”, Nkosi said.

Daily News