No matter how big or small or how insignificant you feel the crime is, you need to report it. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A security company has encouraged victims of crime to report all forms of crime. Fidelity ADT’s National Marketing and Communications Manager, Charnel Hattingh, said no matter how big or small or how insignificant you feel the crime is, you need to report it.

“What the public needs to understand is that by reporting crime you are helping the authorities establish crime trends. This in turn leads to better allocation of resources. Your crime report could also lead to more arrests as your crime could be a critical link to another similar crime,” Hattingh said.

She said crime reports and trends are established that assist communities and homeowners to make better decisions regarding their safety plans and security systems.

“Encourage your domestic employees, children and neighbours to report any criminal incidents they may have witnessed or been directly affected by. There is sometimes apprehension or fear associated with reporting a crime so explain that this can be done confidentially. Sometimes criminals threaten further violence if a crime is reported. However, by not reporting the crime, these criminals will carry on doing this to other victims. It is our responsibility to step up and report what happened,” she said.

She also said it may be helpful to accompany a friend or family member to the police station when a crime needs to be reported.

“Offer your support or consider a trauma counsellor to assist if the victim is showing signs of trauma. Reporting a crime is often a big step in the healing process,” she concludes.

