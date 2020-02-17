Residents fed up with road works that has taken three years









Durban - FRUSTRATED Kenville residents have had enough of the inconvenience caused by an incomplete construction project that has resulted in a road in the area being closed for nearly three years. According to ward councillor Bobby Maharajh, the project to upgrade Inanda Road resulted in the lower part of Kenville Road being closed. The closure has affected residents who in the past travelled 400 metres to get to Inanda Road and then to North Coast Road. Anil Beekrum, vice chairperson of the Kenville/Sea Cow Lake Ratepayers’ Association, said they were fed up with the delays. He said the distance travelling the long way around into Kenville was now 8km.

“People go to mosque five times a day, and there’s school at the mosque as well. More than 100 residents living in the Umgeni Heights block of flats was also affected. The councillor at the meeting has told us the issue is funding; we can’t wait for October,” he said.

Resident Solly Kharodia said the continued delays had been a huge inconvenience to residents.

Kharodia, who has lived in Kenville since 1970, said traffic on North Coast Road was heavy, especially in the afternoon.

“They promised that the road would be opened last May, then it was October last year, and now it’s October this year. They can’t expect us to go on like this,” he said.

Maharajh said the project, which began in 2018, had been marred by delays. They included a labour issue and disruptions by business forum Delangokubona.

He said the project was meant to have been finished early last year, but the completion date had since been moved to October this year.

Maharajh said the present delay was due to the construction company’s lack of funds.

“The company came into ward 34 to work on Inanda Road. While working on the project it was noticed that the embankment the Kenville Informal Settlement was sitting on was unstable. The company saw that this would be a danger to the settlement residents and did the responsible thing by making sure it was secure,” he said.

Maharajh said the company now could not continue with the project.

“The company could not get any further funding. I understand the residents’ frustration, but we need to be patient as it isn’t the company’s fault. The project is more than half done.”

The construction company had referred the Daily News to the municipality for comment.

Despite repeated calls and emails for a week for clarity on the construction company’s lack of funds and when this project would be completed, the eThekwini municipality had not commented at the time of publication.

