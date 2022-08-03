Residents in shock after two Grade 12 pupils slain in KZN

Durban — Residents of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality are still reeling in shock after two Grade 12 pupils were killed in Ngwagwane, southern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend. It was alleged that the body of an 18-year-old was found at a student accommodation in Creighton. She had sustained multiple injuries on the body and was declared dead at the scene. The body of another 18-year-old was found dumped in Mzihlanga in Riverside. The body was also found with injuries.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday. Gwala said the suspect appeared before Hlanganani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he had escaped from police custody when he was booked out to point out where the second victim’s body was dumped. “Charges of murder and escaping from lawful custody are being investigated by Creighton police,” said Gwala.

Ward 8 councillor Mthobisi Dlamini said the community was saddened and disturbed by the incident. He said they were concerned as the ward had good schools which had attracted pupils from neighbouring wards and municipalities. “We have never experienced such a horrific incident. We never slept since this incident happened because we were worried that the criminals would strike again. However, finding out that the police had arrested the suspect put us a bit at ease. We are relieved that the body of the other child was finally found in the early hours of this morning,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini applauded the father of the suspect who ensured that his son got arrested and the community for not taking the law into their own hands. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the attack on pupils was a reflection of the worst form of criminality and the decline of morals. “It is very painful that we start Women's Month with such a horrific incident,” said Khoza.

