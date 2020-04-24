Residents of Durban suburb up in arms over plans to set up coronavirus field hospital

Durban - MONTCLAIR residents were left fuming after they learnt there would be a Covid-19 field hospital in the area. On Wednesday, their ward councillor confirmed their fears. The old Transnet Lodge (hostel) on Crozier Road is to serve as the hospital. Councillor Gavin Hegter said the rumours started about a week ago, and he decided to seek answers after he had been approached by residents. On Facebook, one of the residents said there were plenty of more suitable places, such as Wentworth and Clairwood hospitals, and he thought the residents should have been consulted.

Another resident said the building was old and rundown and not equipped to deal with people with special needs.

A third resident said there was no assurance that the virus would not spread, and questioned why positive patients should be kept near people who were trying to remain negative.

Hegter said that on Wednesday he spoke to eThekwini district director for health Penny Msimango, who said patients would be kept in their rooms and would not be allowed to leave until they tested negative.

“It is basically going to be an isolation unit, not a quarantine unit. Once they start displaying symptoms, they will be sent to a quarantine unit, which is Clairwood Hospital for this area.

“There is a lot of fear out there and a lot of unknowns. I met a few of the residents on that road this morning (yesterday) to allay some of these fears, and they were saying all they wanted to know was what was happening. They envisaged thousands of sick, dying people being brought into their neighbourhood,” Hegter said.

He said better communication would eliminate such confusion.

Hegter said he did not know when patients would start to arrive at the facility, but it would not be ready for some time.

