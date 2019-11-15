The residents said they also supported the DA’s call to the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department for a provincial multidisciplinary anti-poaching unit, following many incidents of illegal culling at the conservancy.
Last week hunters are alleged to have killed an impala, a zebra and a blue wildebeest. The hunters, from Kokstad, upon being confronted, produced documents, one of which was a 2018 permit.
According to a reliable source, hunters were seen with the carcasses in the back of their vehicle earlier this year.
Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said this incident was a criminal issue which should have been reported to the police.