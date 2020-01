'Rest in peace mommy' - Victims of freak Durban bike crash identified









Durban - A WESTERN Cape jeweller and her fiancé have been identified as the couple killed in a motorbike crash near Paradise Valley in Pinetown on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the couple’s bike crashed into the safety barrier at the N3/M13 split near Paradise Valley heading towards Pinetown. Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the passenger, Leonie Martin, 63, was flung over the bridge and landed 30m below in a stream. Whane Foster, 70, died on the roadside despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him. Martin’s family said the incident had left them devastated.

Her son Kim Martin said he was heartbroken. He posted on Facebook: “She was only meant to be gone a short while. Rest in peace mommy. I will always love you. My mom was my world. I am now in 1000 pieces emotionally.”

His wife Elizabeth Opperman said: “Leonie began her jewellery business in Sedgefield. She was creative. She made beautiful jewellery. It is being sold in craft markets in Gauteng. She had so many plans for her business,” Opperman said.

Lana Martin, Martin’s daughter, arrives in Durban from London today.

Opperman said Lana has two children - Olivia and Kai.

“Lana adored her mom. She is devastated by the news,” Opperman said.

She added that Martin was always the life of the party and had the most incredible laugh.

“She would make any dark day a bright one. Her famous words to all her grand kids will forever be ‘love you to the moon and back’. I am trying to be strong, but I’m hurting deeply,” Opperman said.

Foster’s family could not be reached for comment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Pinetown police were investigating the accident.

Daily News