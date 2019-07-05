Durban - RETIRED Chatsworth teacher Loganathan Pillay, 77, believes that his survival to tell the tale of how his wife was strangled when they invited an estate agent and his client into their home will help the court send her killers to jail for a long time. Pillay sat in court with several pictures of his wife - former Southlands Secondary principal Gonapathy Pillay, 70 - in his pocket and occasionally took them out to look at them, as Acting Judge Naresh Bikha went through the evidence when he started his judgment yesterday. Bikha is expected to continue with his judgment today.

Accompanied by relatives and his children, Pillay listened attentively as the judge went through the evidence heard in court over the five weeks of the trial.

Speaking outside the Durban High Court at the conclusion of the day’s proceedings, Pillay said he was still very emotional over his loss, but was grateful that he had survived to tell the court what had happened.

“I sat in court and listened to how the evidence was distorted. The people who killed my wife twisted the events to suit them. If I had not survived, no one would have known who did what, and who strangled my wife to death and with what. I was there and I saw what happened. What angers me the most is that even the one who stabbed me and left me, thinking I was dead, denied to my face that he was the one who stabbed me,” he said.

The Pillays welcomed their attackers into their home on September 20, 2017, and offered them tea and cake after they had viewed the house.

Pillay, who was stabbed in the attack, had testified that they were under the impression the estate agent they had dealt with in trying to sell their home, Lungani Basil Underhill, an intern estate agent at Pam Golding Properties, was introducing them to a potential buyer.

Lungani arrived with Sibonelo Braveman Underhill, who Pillay said was introduced to them as a cousin, the alleged property buyer Fredboy Msomi, and another man, identified only as Thembinkosi, who is still at large,

According to the State’s case, Lungani was the mastermind behind the incident.

The men ransacked the home, taking jewellery, Pillay’s Mercedes-Benz, R700 cash from his pocket, and crockery items from which they had been served tea and cake.

“If I had died, there would have been no one alive to challenge their versions,” Pillay said.

He added that he was hoping the men would be found to have acted in common purpose.

Daily News