ANDILE Zungu, a Grade 10 pupil at Phoenix Secondary School, washes her hands in the refurbished school bathrooms. I ZANELE ZULU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - PUPILS of Phoenix Secondary School will no longer have to face dilapidated toilets after the Rotary Foundation Global Grant spent R520 000 refurbishing the school’s ablution facilities. The Rotary Foundation heard about the school’s plight from the principal and former Rotarian, Rajen Govender.

“Our ablution block was terrible. It was badly damaged and not in a very usable condition,” said Govender.

“When they (pupils) wanted to use the toilets they would take leave to go home.”

The official handing-over ceremony was held at the weekend.

The ablution block includes separate toilets for boys and girls, change rooms fitted with showers, water stations and two large water tanks.

The school is a quintile 5 school, meaning a lot of their revenue is raised from school fees, but Govender said many of the pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds and were unable to pay school fees. Govender reached out to Rotary for help, and so began a two-year process of applying for funding and getting the block revamped.

Saroti Sahori, from the Rotary Club of Durban Clairwood Park, who assisted in the application process, said clean ablution facilities contributed to a richer learning environment.

“It is a fundamental basic right to have a hygienic toilet and good sanitation,” she said.

Satori said the club would be hosting workshops, especially for girls, on the importance of health and hygiene.

Andricia Pillay, a Grade 10 pupil, was grateful for the new facilities.

“Most of the time we usually had to wait for home time to use the toilet or use the school toilet if you were really desperate,” she said.

Andile Zungu, another Grade 10 pupil, agreed.

“The previous toilets were terrible. Some of them were not working and could not flush properly so that would create a terrible smell. It was not a very pleasant situation, so we are very grateful for the donation,” she said.

