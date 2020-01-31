Richards Bay house robbers killed after high speed chase in Durban









Richards Bay house robbers killed after a high-speed chase through Ntuzuma. Picture by Marshall Security. Durban - Two robbers have been hospitalised and three others died after the car they stole in Richards Bay crashed in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. Marshall Security company spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said that on Thursday night just after 21:15 pm they were alerted to a vehicle which had been taken in a house robbery in the suburb of Esikhawini, near Richards Bay. Reenen said the vehicle in question, a blue Toyota Avanza was fitted with a satellite tracking device monitored by Tracker South Africa who began relaying information to their special operations team as the suspects began heading towards Durban. He said the vehicle was tracked onto the M25 Kwamashu Highway where it was intercepted by Marshall Security and the South African Police Services. A high-speed chase then ensued as the suspects attempted to evade arrest.

"The driver began driving erratically. He lost control off a main road in the Ntuzuma area. The Toyota left the roadway at high speed smashing into an Armco barrier before flipping several times. It crashed through a boundary wall to a property and finally coming to a rest on its roof,"he explained.

Five men were ejected from the vehicle on impact.

Reenen said two men died at the scene. Another was left in a critical condition and later died in hospital. The remaining two sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital under police guard.

"A search of the vehicle revealed various items of property believed to have been stolen during the house robbery. The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing," Reenen said.

Daily News