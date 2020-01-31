Durban - Two robbers have been hospitalised and three others died after the car they stole in Richards Bay crashed in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.
Marshall Security company spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said that on Thursday night just after 21:15 pm they were alerted to a vehicle which had been taken in a house robbery in the suburb of Esikhawini, near Richards Bay.
Reenen said the vehicle in question, a blue Toyota Avanza was fitted with a satellite tracking device monitored by Tracker South Africa who began relaying information to their special operations team as the suspects began heading towards Durban.
He said the vehicle was tracked onto the M25 Kwamashu Highway where it was intercepted by Marshall Security and the South African Police Services.
A high-speed chase then ensued as the suspects attempted to evade arrest.