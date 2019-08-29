Containers belonging to foreign nationals were burned to the ground by a mob accusing business owners of being drug dealers in Richards Bay last week. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / ANA

Durban - PLANS were afoot to address the grievances of community members and taxi drivers who brought Richards Bay to a standstill for almost a week. Trucks and residents blockaded the N2 near the Nseleni township after tensions intensified on August16, as the war escalated between whoonga addicts and the community.

Whoonga addicts, accused of peddling drugs for foreign nationals, were assaulted. They were also accused of mugging and robbing commuters near the taxi ranks.

Mhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said the situation had been quiet since last week.

“This was after a meeting with the taxi association where short-term and long-term solutions were discussed,” he said.

Ncalane said it was agreed that processes be allowed to take place without more chaos in the town.

Thirty people were arrested during the unrest. Ncalane said they appeared in court on Tuesday and were granted bail.

“While processes continue, we are going to deal with the building cited as a drug den. We have conducted inspections. We are now consulting with a legal team and looking at having it possibly shut down. We are doing our due diligence as a municipality,” he said.

Ncalane said there would be another meeting with stakeholders, which included the SAPS and the Richards Bay Taxi Association, at a date still to be determined.

“For the next few weeks, we will co-ordinate solutions. This will require us to get facts and figures to see the extent of the damage caused during the unrest,” Ncalane said.

He said a long-term solution might mean the city occupying space through development.

Ncalane said the city would also look into developing the area between the taxi rank and Alton. “The area is where people are mugged.”

Ncalane said they would also investigate the goings-on at an area called Little Burundi, which was next to the harbour.

