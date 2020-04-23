'Rising star' UKZN maths lecturer killed in Tongaat home invasion

Durban - THE life of a rising star at the University of KwaZulu-Natal was snuffed out early on Wedneday morning when he was stabbed and killed in a home invasion. UKZN mathematics lecturer Dr Rivendra Narain, 38, died at his home in Watsonia, Tongaat, north of Durban, while his wife was wounded. According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, two men gained entry to the Narain household at about 4.30am while the family was sleeping. Upon discovery of the intruders in the house, a scuffle ensued, resulting in Narain being fatally wounded. “They stabbed the victim with an unknown object on the left side of the head. He was declared dead at the scene,” said Gwala.

Narain’s wife was stabbed in the arm before she locked herself in a room with their 20-month-old child for safety.

Two phones and a laptop were taken from the house.

Neighbour Pregasen Perumall said he was saddened by Narain’s death and that his passing would leave a big hole as he was not only a big person in stature, but also in character and life.

“This loss is especially devastating as he was a neighbour, friend, brother as well as my son’s maths tutor,” Perumall said.

“We cannot emotionally fathom how this could happen as we had spent time with him yesterday in the evening as he came to have supper at his mom’s place. We are shocked and saddened by this great loss,” Perumall said.

Tongaat community police forum (CPF) chairperson Nazir Sadack voiced despair at news of Narain’s murder and attributed the incident to criminals taking advantage of the national lockdown.

“It’s a time when the SAPS are really stretched in terms of resources and they are forced to juggle between their regular patrols and enforcing lockdown regulations. It is unfortunate that this has happened and I think it’s sad that CPFs and neighbourhood watches can’t operate during the lockdown as the perpetrators could have been spotted or at least deterred.”

Ward councillor Dolly Munien said the community was shocked and they were looking at solutions to avoid similar incidents during the lockdown.

“We don’t expect things like this to happen. The work of the CPFs and neighbourhood watches can’t be understated - especially now. We need to work together to help where the police can’t cope,” Munien said.

UKZN Staff Union deputy chairperson Mandla Mdhluli described Narain as a rising star at the university and described his passing as a great loss for the academic fraternity.

“He was a young up-and-coming academic in the School of Maths, Stats and Computer Science. This is a huge loss to the university community, to South Africa, and his family and friends, and we trust that the law will take its course.”

Charges of robbery and murder are being investigated by Tongaat SAPS.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the police via the Crime Stop line on 0860010111.

