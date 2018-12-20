Emergency teams have managed to contain the fire that started at a manufacturing warehouse in New Germany earlier today Pictures and video: Supplied



Durban - Most of the roadway around the New Germany Industrial Park has been opened following a massive fire at a car by-product manufacturing warehouse this morning.

Just after 11am, emergency crews rushed to the scene at Chelsea Avenue where the building was well alight.





eThekwini Fire Divisional Commander, Dennis Govender, said the cause of the fire is still be investigated.





However, it is alleged that the fire was caused either by a spark or a hot bolt that fell from the roof of the factory.





Govender said two cars were burnt.





"As soon as we arrived, our responsibility was to ensure that the fire did not spread to any further buildings nearby.





Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said despite the blaze, no injuries were reported.





Emergency teams are dampening down areas around the warehouse and along with environmental teams, are working to prevent the water from flowing into canals nearby.





