Durban - Metal thieves could have caused the collapse of a culvert under the Higginsoon Highway in Chatsworth. This resulted in the road above to collapse.

Omi Nair‎, of the Crossmoor Civic Association, said the closure of the Highway Eastbound between Moorton /Crossmoor and the Chatsworth Centre turnoff has caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters and the community after the collapse of the culvert causing a sinkhole on the highway above.



Vehicles are using detours through the suburb adding to the peak hour traffic in the already congested roads.

"The engineers found that the culvert under the highway collapsed due to thieves breaking down the concrete on the 40 year old infrastructure, in the hope of finding steel to sell. Way back, no steel was utilized in the casting of concrete culverts and this led to the culvert collapsing,"Nair explained.

Civils are at an advanced stage, she said, where a depth of 13 meters have been excavated.

Recently the repairs were delayed when seven informal houses next to the freeway had to be relocated so that construction work could continue.

"Walls are being built with reinforcing to prop up the landfill. Heavy duty concrete will be cast and backfill will be done and then the road will be repaired. The priority is to get the lanes open within 10 weeks and then further work will continue with the repairs of the culvert under the highway. Hopefully with no inclement weather or delays, all work should be completed by the end of September,"Nair said.

The major concern, Nair said, was how this area is going to be policed and monitored to restrict access to this area so as to avoid a repetition of this problem through the actions of steel thieves.

Nair said they are looking for recommendations on how this can be achieved if we want to protect the infrastructure.

Nair said the meeting was set up by ward 71 Councillor Prevan Vedan so that the community of Chatsworth who are affected, are adequately informed on the progress of the work being done.

Also attending the meeting was Reggie Chetty of Moorton representatives from Leek Construction.

