Durban - An Umzinto home owner allegedly shot and wounded an armed robber who had entered his house and threatened his family on Wednesday. The home owner who cannot be named told police that his wife had been letting out the domestic workers from the front door when three men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house just after 7 pm.

It is alleged that they held a gun to the his wife's head. One of his daughters who heard the commotion ran upstairs and into his bedroom to alert him.

It is alleged that the men kicked the door open and pointed guns at them. The home owner drew his licensed firearm and shot one of the men.

The man dropped his firearm and fled the scene with his accomplices. It is alleged that they fled in an awaiting vehicle.

It is unclear if the man was wounded.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a case of robbery is investigated by Umzinto SAPS.

" The complainant alleged that on 03 July 2019 at 18:45, she was at her house when she was accosted by three unknown suspects. At gunpoint the suspects robbed the victim of her leather jacket before fleeing the crime scene,"Gwala said.

In a seperate incident in the Upperhighway Area on Thursday, Gwala said that a man was asleep in his home in the Assagay area when he was robbed at 4:30 am.

"He was asleep at his place of residence when he was awaken by three unknown armed men. At knife point they robbed him of his computer, two flat screen TV's, cellphone and jewellery. A case of robbery was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation,"she said.

Daily News